ABUJA, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Nigerian opposition candidate for president Atiku Abubakar said on Wednesday he would consider an amnesty for corruption suspects in order to help return billions of dollars stashed abroad to the country.

Abubakar is the main challenger to President Muhammadu Buhari in the Feb. 16 election. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)