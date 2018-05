ABUJA, May 9 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s parliament aims to pass a long-delayed bill to overhaul the oil sector by the end of July, Senate President Bukola Saraki told Reuters.

The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which aims to improve transparency, attract investors and stimulate growth, has been debated for more than a decade and was broken into sections to help it pass into law. (Reporting by Paul Carsten and Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)