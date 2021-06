ABUJA, June 4 (Reuters) - Twitter is investigating its “deeply concerning” suspension of operations by the Nigerian government, and “will provide updates when we know more,” the company said in a statement on Friday.

Nigeria said on Friday it had indefinitely suspended Twitter’s activities. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Sheila Dang in Dallas; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Chris Reese)