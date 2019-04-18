Nigerian tribunal rules suspended chief justice guilty of violating asset declaration rules

ABUJA, April 18 (Reuters) - The suspended chief justice of Nigeria violated the country’s asset declaration rules, a tribunal ruled on Thursday.

Chief Justice Walter Onnoghen, the country’s top judge, was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari in January. The action led to accusations that the head of state was meddling with the judiciary.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal on Thursday found the judge guilty of hiding the extent of his wealth.