Nigeria's Buhari suspends chief judge who faces allegations over assets

ABUJA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari suspended the country’s most senior judge and replaced him with an acting chief justice, a Reuters witness said on Friday.

The suspended chief justice, Walter Onnoghen, has been asked to appear before a tribunal over allegations of breaching of asset-declaration rules. He has not responded to the charges and his lawyers say the tribunal does not have the authority to try him.

On Thursday an appeal court issued an interim order to halt charges being brought against him.