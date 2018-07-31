FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 5:14 PM / in 2 hours

Nigeria's Senate president to leave ruling APC party

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, July 31 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Senate president Bukola Saraki said on Tuesday that he was leaving President Muhammadu Buhari’s ruling party.

“I wish to inform Nigerians that, after extensive consultations, I have decided to take my leave of the All Progressives Congress (APC),” said Saraki, the third most senior politician in Nigeria, on his Twitter feed.

Last week, following a raft of defections from the party, he told Reuters that there was a very high chance that he would leave the party.

Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Editing by Angus MacSwan

