April 17, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Nigeria's Senate seeks explanation of $162 mln to buy helicopters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 17 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s upper chamber of parliament on Tuesday said it would invite the central bank governor and the ministers of finance and defence to explain the release of $162 million to buy helicopters, it said on its Twitter feed.

Senator Sam Anyanwu said the money was withdrawn from the federal account in March without the approval of lawmakers.

“Senate Resolves to invite the CBN Governor and Ministers of Finance and Defense to shed more light on the release of the funds,” the Senate said in a tweet.

Reporting by Camilus Eboh in Abuja and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos Editing by Robin Pomeroy

