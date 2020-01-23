Nigeria to consider overhaul of private power sector –NEC

ABUJA, Jan 23 (Reuters) - The Nigerian government will consider an overhaul of the private power sector, government officials said following the National Economic Council meeting on Thursday.

The power sector was privatized in 2013, but some 80 million Nigerians remain without access to power, and elsewhere the grid is plagued by frequent blackouts, leaving businesses and consumers reliant on power generators.

“The entire sector is broken,” Kaduna state governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai said following the meeting.