Nigeria's senate to probe NNPC's $3.5 bln fuel subsidy fund

ABUJA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s upper house of parliament plans to investigate a $3.5 billion fuel subsidy fund at state-oil firm NNPC, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The upper house claims NNPC used the fund to subside the price of imported petrol without the house’s approval, the lawmakers said.

A spokesman for NNPC said the oil company would await a decision from lawmakers and then decide how to respond.

“We have to call for the resolution (by the Senate), analyse it and respond accordingly,” he said.