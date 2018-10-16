FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 16, 2018 / 5:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria's senate to probe NNPC's $3.5 bln fuel subsidy fund

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s upper house of parliament plans to investigate a $3.5 billion fuel subsidy fund at state-oil firm NNPC, lawmakers said on Tuesday.

The upper house claims NNPC used the fund to subside the price of imported petrol without the house’s approval, the lawmakers said.

A spokesman for NNPC said the oil company would await a decision from lawmakers and then decide how to respond.

“We have to call for the resolution (by the Senate), analyse it and respond accordingly,” he said.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Susan Fenton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.