CORRECTED-Nigeria should sanction CNN for report on shooting of protesters -minister

ABUJA, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Nigeria should sanction CNN for the U.S. news organisation’s report that the country’s military shot and killed protesters demonstrating against police brutality, a minister said on Thursday.

The broadcaster used “unverified and possibly doctored videos” and “information from questionable sources” in its report, said Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s information minister, at a news conference in Abuja. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Paul Carsten and Alex Richardson)