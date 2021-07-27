Nigeria to launch digital currency, "e-naira", in Oct - central bank

FILE PHOTO: Nigeria's Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele briefis the media during the MPC meeting in Abuja, Nigeria January 24, 2020. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde/File Photo

ABUJA (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to launch its own crypto currency, called the “e-naira”, in October, its central bank governor said on Tuesday.

Nigeria barred its banks and financial institutions from dealing in or facilitating transactions in cryptocurrencies in February.

Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele said the “e-naira” would operate as a wallet against which customers can hold existing funds in their bank account.