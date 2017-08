LAGOS, July 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria's central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor said.

Governor Godwin Emefiele said two of the eight members who attended the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting had voted to cut the headline rate.

Economists polled by Reuters last week predicted that the central bank would keep the main interest rate unchanged. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram, Chijioke Ohuocha and Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Gareth Jones)