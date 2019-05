ABUJA, May 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 13.5%, its governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday, after a surprise 0.5 percentage point cut at the previous meeting.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected no change.