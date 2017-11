ABUJA, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 14 percent, its governor said on Tuesday, following a Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

All 15 analysts polled last week said rates would be held at 14 percent in Nigeria, with cuts of up to 100 basis points expected in either July or September 2018. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Alexander Winning)