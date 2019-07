ABUJA, July 23 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank held its benchmark interest rate at 13.5%, its governor Godwin Emefiele said on Tuesday.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had predicted no change, though they said the central bank would probably ease in September. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohoucha in Abuja, Alexis Akwagyiram and Libby George in Lagos Editing by Gareth Jones)