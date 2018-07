LAGOS, July 24 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor said, marking two years at the record high level.

Godwin Emefiele cited the risk of increasing inflationary pressure in the decision by the bank’s monetary policy committee to hold the rate at its current level. The rate has been held at 14 percent since July 2016. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)