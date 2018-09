ABUJA, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 14 percent on Tuesday, its governor Godwin Emefiele said.

The rate has been at a record high level of 14 percent since July 2016. Analysts polled by Reuters predicted that the bank would hold interest rates. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh in Abuja, Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha in Lagos; editing by John Stonestreet)