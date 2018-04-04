Nigeria's central bank keeps main interest rate at 14 pct

ABUJA, April 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 14 percent on Wednesday, its governor Godwin Emefiele said, after the first policy-setting meeting of the year.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected rates to be kept on hold with cuts seen later this year.

The central bank cancelled its January meeting due to an inability to form a quorum after several departures reduced it to just five out of 12 members. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Hugh Lawson)