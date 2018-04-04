FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 4, 2018 / 1:36 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Nigeria's central bank keeps main interest rate at 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s central bank kept its main interest rate at 14 percent on Wednesday, its governor Godwin Emefiele said, after the first policy-setting meeting of the year.

Most analysts polled by Reuters had expected rates to be kept on hold with cuts seen later this year.

The central bank cancelled its January meeting due to an inability to form a quorum after several departures reduced it to just five out of 12 members. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.