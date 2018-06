LAGOS, June 1 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves rose 0.27 percent from a month ago to $47.62 billion as of May 30, central bank data showed on Friday.

Nigeria’s forex buffer stood at $30.36 billion, up 57 percent from a year ago, but is still far off a peak of $64 billion hit in August 2008. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)