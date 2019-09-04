Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 4, 2019 / 5:56 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Nigeria police says to boost security at embassies, foreign businesses

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nigerian police plan to boost security at embassies and foreign businesses in the country in the wake of violence targeted at South African-owned companies, the police said on Wednesday.

Violence erupted in Nigeria against South African companies in retaliation for attacks on Nigerians and other Africans in South Africa aimed at foreign-owned businesses.

MTN, and Shoprite closed their stores in Nigeria on Wednesday. (Reporting by Libby George; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

