Nigerian vice president to boycott financial summit in South Africa -foreign minister

ABUJA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will boycott the World Economic Forum’s Africa summit in South Africa over riots in the host country that have targeted foreign-owned businesses, Nigeria’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“Clearly with this climate, he and Mr. President have agreed that he should not go,” Foreign Minister Onyeama told a news briefing.

Summit organisers confirmed Osinbajo will not attend the Cape Town conference, which started on Wednesday.