Company News
September 4, 2019 / 5:02 PM / Updated 16 minutes ago

Nigerian vice president to boycott financial summit in South Africa -foreign minister

1 Min Read

ABUJA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will boycott the World Economic Forum’s Africa summit in South Africa over riots in the host country that have targeted foreign-owned businesses, Nigeria’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

“Clearly with this climate, he and Mr. President have agreed that he should not go,” Foreign Minister Onyeama told a news briefing.

Summit organisers confirmed Osinbajo will not attend the Cape Town conference, which started on Wednesday.

Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja and Alexander Winning in Cape Town; ; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below