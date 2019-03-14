Energy
March 14, 2019 / 2:23 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe, Total sign oil production sharing deal

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 14 (Reuters) - Nigeria, Sao Tome and Principe and Total SA signed an oil production sharing contract on Thursday, according to a joint statement.

“Nigeria and Sao Tome and Principe through their joint oil zone organization have signed a production sharing contract with Total E&P (Exploration and Production) Nigeria Limited that will prospect for oil in three blocks,” the statement said.

Nicholas Terraz, the managing director of Total E&P, said the company would take on 100 percent of the financing, but may seek partners as discoveries are made.

The estimated reserves of the blocks - 7, 8 and 11 - were not disclosed, but Total will be the first to do seismic studies, the statement said. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below