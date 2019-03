ABUJA, March 15 (Reuters) - The collapse of a building housing a school in the Nigerian city of Lagos on Wednesday killed 20 people, while 45 others survived, the Lagos state health commissioner said on Friday.

There were no details of how many children were among the dead, but 10 children and four adults were still receiving medical aid, commissioner Jide Idris said in a statement. (Reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram and Nneka Chile in Lagos; Writing by Paul Carsten)