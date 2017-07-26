FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Suspected Boko Haram militants kidnap 10 oil contractors in northeast Nigeria -NNPC
July 26, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 21 days ago

Suspected Boko Haram militants kidnap 10 oil contractors in northeast Nigeria -NNPC

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria July 26 (Reuters) - Suspected Boko Haram militants kidnapped 10 geological researchers from the University of Maiduguri in northeast Nigeria on Tuesday, said a spokesman for the state oil company that had contracted the academics.

Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) spokesman Ndu Ughamadu said on Wednesday the geologists and surveyors contracted to work on oil exploration in nearby Lake Chad were abducted near Jibi village in Borno state on Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Ardo Abdullahi in Bauchi and Alexis Akwagyiram in LAGOS; Editing by Paul Tait)

