Nigerian military forced a town of 10,000 people to relocate for security operation, U.N. says

GENEVA, April 11 (Reuters) - The Nigerian military evacuated the entire population of a town of 10,000 people in northeastern Borno state without warning on Monday before an operation against militants, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The military relocated the people of Jakana to a camp 40 km (25 miles) away, some arriving with “nothing, not even shoes on their feet,” the United Nations said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Miles in Geneva; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Angus MacSwan)