Nigerian soldiers open fire as kidnapped schoolgirls returned to families -Reuters witnesses

JANGEBE, Nigeria, March 3 (Reuters) - Nigerian soldiers opened fire in the town of Jangebe as 279 schoolgirls who had been kidnapped in northwest Nigeria were being returned to their families on Wednesday, a day after their release, according to two Reuters witnesses.

At least three people were injured, the witnesses said.

It was not immediately clear why the soldiers began shooting. (Reporting by Seun Sanni and Afolabi Sotunde in Jangebe in JANGEBE Writing by Paul Carsten Editing by Mark Heinrich)