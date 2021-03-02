Kidnappers release schoolgirls abducted in Nigeria's Zamfara state - Zamfara governor

GUSAU, Nigeria March 2 (Reuters) - Gunmen have released girls who were kidnapped from a boarding school in the northwest Nigerian state of Zamfara, the governor said in a tweet on Tuesday.

An armed gang abducted 317 girls from the Government Girls Science Secondary School in the town of Jangebe at around 1 a.m. on Friday. (Reporting by Afolabi Sotunde in Gusaur and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)