Nigeria police say senior officer killed as Shi'ite protest turns violent

ABUJA, July 22 (Reuters) - Nigerian police said a senior officer was killed and three other policemen were injured on Monday as a Shi’ite Muslim protest in the capital city of Abuja turned violent.

“The heavily armed protesters ... violently attacked innocent citizens and police personnel on duty. In the process, the deputy commissioner of police ... was shot and fatally injured by the protesters,” a police statement said, adding that police had arrested 54 suspects who would be brought to court. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by William Maclean)