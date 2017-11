LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The death toll from a suicide bombing at a mosque in the northeastern Nigerian town of Mubi on Tuesday rose to at least 50 people, a police official said.

The attack bears the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram, which typically mounts suicide attacks in crowded public places, such as mosques and markets. (Reporting by Ardo Hazzad; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)