FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
October 21, 2018 / 9:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Fifty-five people killed in violence in northern Nigerian state of Kaduna -police

1 Min Read

KADUNA, Nigeria Oct 21 (Reuters) - Communal violence in the northern Nigerian state of Kaduna over the last few days has killed 55 people, the local police commissioner said on Sunday.

Ahmad Abdur-Rahman said the clashes between two communities in the Kasuwan Magani area of southern Kaduna had led to 22 arrests. President Muhammadu Buhari condemned the violence in a statement issued late on Saturday. (Reporting by Garba Muhammad and Felix Onuah in Abuja Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.