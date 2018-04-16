FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Industrials
April 16, 2018 / 3:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Gunmen in Nigeria's Kano state kill policeman and abduct German citizen -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KANO, Nigeria, April 16 (Reuters) - Gunmen in Nigeria’s Kano state on Monday killed a policeman and abducted a Germany citizen, the police said.

Five gunmen ambushed a motor vehicle carrying construction workers and opened fire on them along Sabon Titi Madobi road in the northern state of Kano, a police spokesman said. The German embassy in Nigeria declined to comment. (Reporting by Desmond Mgboh Additional reporting by Paul Carsten in Abuja Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.