FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
August 12, 2018 / 9:42 PM / Updated 41 minutes ago

Protesting Nigerian troops fire into air at northeastern airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Aug 12 (Reuters) - Nigerian troops staging a protest at the airport in the northeastern city of Maiduguri on Sunday shot into the air for around four hours, soldiers and local people said.

The soldiers were protesting their redeployment to a restive part of the Northeast to fight insurgents from the Islamist militant Boko Haram group. Maiduguri is the capital of Borno, the state worst hit by the nine-year insurgency. (Reporting by Ola Lanre; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.