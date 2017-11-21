FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 21, 2017 / 9:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Suicide bomber kills at least 15 in northeast Nigeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAUCHI, Nigeria, Nov 21 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed at least 15 people at a mosque in the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi on Tuesday, a local government official said.

Ahmed Musa, chairman of Mubi council, said dozens of people had been injured. Mubi is a town in Adamawa, a state in which Boko Haram militant insurgents held territory in 2014, although the insurgents were pushed out of those areas by troops in early 2015. (Reporting by Ardo Hazzad; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

