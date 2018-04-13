FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 13, 2018 / 7:32 PM / in an hour

Talks with Boko Haram on release of Chibok girls suffer setback - Nigerian president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, April 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday that negotiations with Islamist militants holding girls kidnapped from the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014 had been set back by disagreements among their abductors.

He said “internal differences” within Boko Haram led to a “divergence of voices regarding the outcome of the talks”. The group kidnapped more than 270 girls from their school in Chibok.

Many have since been released but around 100 are still being held. (Reporting by Felix Onuah Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

