March 14, 2018 / 11:23 AM / Updated 12 hours ago

Nigeria's Senate says to receive central bank nominees report next week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABUJA, March 14 (Reuters) - A report into the request by Nigeria’s president for the confirmation of new members of the central bank’s interest rate committee will be submitted to the upper house of parliament next week, the Senate president said on Wednesday.

Lawmakers in Nigeria’s Senate said details of the nominees had been formally referred to the Committee on Banking. The committee will submit its report to upper house in one week.

The Senate had held up some of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominees in a political spat which has left the central bank committee unable to form a quorum to set interest rates since the beginning of the year.

Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Catherine Evans

