March 28, 2018 / 2:46 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Swiss prosecutors help Italians, Dutch in Nigerian oil probes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 28 (Reuters) - Swiss federal prosecutors have supplied information to authorities in Italy and the Netherlands probing alleged corruption related to oil contracts in Nigeria, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) said.

The information was handed over following a request for assistance from authorities in the two countries, the OAG said in response to a question from Reuters on Wednesday. They declined to comment on whether any assets had been frozen as part of the investigation.

Royal Dutch Shell has filed a criminal complaint against a former senior employee over suspected bribes in the 2011 sale of an oilfield in Nigeria, where the company is already under investigation over a separate deal. (Reporting by John Revill, Editing by Michael Shields)

