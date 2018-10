ABUJA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s Finance Minister Zainab Ahmed said on Friday the government would prosecute those responsibe for the collapse of failed lender Skye Bank, weeks after the central bank withdrew Skye’s operating license.

The banking regulator created a bridge bank called Polaris, fully owned by the state’s “bad bank” to take over Skye’s assets. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Louise Heavens)