LAGOS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Officers from Nigeria’s financial crime agency entered the offices of Standard Chartered on Friday, the bank said in a statement.

The bank said the officials went to its headquarters, located in the commercial capital Lagos, and left the building shortly afterwards. “There was no basis for this entry,” it said in the statement. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohoucha and Paul Carsten in Abuja, Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos)