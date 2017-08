LAGOS, July 27 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks extended gains for the 16th straight day on Thursday to post its longest winning streak in more than two-years due to improving sentiment following strong half-year earnings from several listed mid-sized companies, traders said.

The main share index pass 37,000 point psychological mark, to hit a 33-month high, a level last reached in October 2014. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)