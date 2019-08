LAGOS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks extended their rally on Friday to a three-week high following President Muhammed Buhari’s inauguration of cabinet ministers, boosting hopes for reforms that could lift growth for Africa’s biggest economy, traders said.

The stock market rose for the third session on Friday to 27,702 point, up 0.26%. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Alison Williams)