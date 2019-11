ABUJA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks rose 1.84% to a five-week high on Thursday, powered by demand for stocks in the relatively liquid banking sector.

The index, which is down 16% so far this year, rose on Thursday to a level last seen in October, as Nigeria’s top 10 banking shares soared 7.04%.

Access Bank, which completed a takeover of local rival Diamond Bank in April, gained 9.6%. Access is up 43% year to date. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)