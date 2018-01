LAGOS, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Nigerian stocks shed 1.57 percent on Thursday to drop for the fourth straight session after shares in the relatively liquid banking sector sank.

Stock dropped to 43,281 points by mid-session, spooked partly by a political impasse which could threaten the central bank’s independence and as investors booked profit from recent rallies. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)