South Africa's MTN tells Nigerian staff to stay at home due to strike

LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - South Africa’s telecoms group MTN on Thursday told its staff in Nigeria to stay at home after the country’s main unions launched a nationwide strike to demand a higher minimum wage from the government.

Talks between the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the government to avert the strike broke down on Wednesday. Unions want the government to almost triple the monthly minimum wage to around 50,000 naira ($164) from 18,000 naira. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Adrian Croft)