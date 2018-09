ABUJA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - One of Nigeria’s main oil unions, PENGASSAN, said it would join a general strike that started on Thursday. “We are to proceed on the action with immediate effect. However, those on critical and essential services are required to remain on their duty posts,” it said in a statement. (Reporting by Camillus Eboh Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg Editing by Andrew Heavens)