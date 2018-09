LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A spokesman for Nigeria’s state oil firm said on Thursday he has seen no evidence that a nationwide general strike by the country’s main unions has had any impact on the state’s oil operation.

Nigeria’s main unions launched an indefinite strike on Thursday in a dispute over the minimum wage after talks with the government broke down a day earlier. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg Editing by Alexandra Hudson)