UPDATE 1-Nigerian umbrella trade union suspends nationwide strike

ABUJA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - A Nigerian umbrella trade union suspended a nationwide strike on its fourth day on Sunday, after the government agreed to hold a meeting to discuss increasing the minimum wage, a union official said.

“The general strike has been suspended, not called off,” said Chris Uyot, deputy secretary general of the Nigerian Labour Congress. A meeting with the government will be held on Oct. 5-6, he added.

The strike began on Thursday after talks between President Muhammadu Buhari’s government and unions had broken down.

Unions want the monthly minimum wage raised to about 50,000 naira ($164) from 18,000 naira.

Buhari had vowed to review the wage after a fuel price hike and currency devaluation in the last two years. Those were aimed at countering the effects of a global oil price plunge on Nigeria, Africa’s biggest crude producer.

