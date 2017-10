LAGOS, Sept 27 (Reuters) - A 100-billion-naira debut sovereign sukuk launched by Nigeria’s government on the domestic market last week was 5.8 percent oversubscribed, the Debt Management Office said on Thursday.

The seven-year Islamic bond, which is structured as a lease and guaranteed by the government, fetched 105.87 billion naira in subscription from retail and institutional investors. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha and Camillus Eboh)