MTN could complete Nigerian sim card order within six months - executive

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - MTN could be compliant with Nigeria’s order that telecommunications firms add valid National Identification Numbers (NIN) to all registered sim cards within six months, while a ban on sales of new sim cards was unlikely to last that long, executives said on Thursday.

The current and incoming CEOs of MTN Nigeria, Ferdi Moolman and Karl Toriola, made the comments on a call to brief investors on the change after Nigerian regulators made the announcement earlier this week, giving the industry a two week deadline to complete the task.