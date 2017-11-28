FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nigeria plans 117 bln naira Treasury bill auction on Nov 29
Sections
Featured
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
Future of Money
The search for crypto-currency safe havens
China challenges U.S artificial intelligence
Technology
China challenges U.S artificial intelligence
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 10:33 AM / Updated an hour ago

Nigeria plans 117 bln naira Treasury bill auction on Nov 29

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAGOS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria plans to sell 117.17 billion naira worth of treasury bills at an auction on Nov 29, traders said on Tuesday.

The central bank plans to offer 26.14 billion naira in three-month paper, 11 billion naira in six-month bill and 80.03 billion naira in one-year note. Results of the auction will be announced next day.

The bank issues treasury bills twice a month to help the government to finance its budget deficit, curb money supply growth and provide an avenue for lenders to manage liquidity. (Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.